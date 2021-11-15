Border killings take place due to smuggling: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner (HC) to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami on Monday said the border killings have been taking place due to smuggling.

‘The smuggling through the border has to be stopped to bring an end of the border killings’, he said.

Doraiswami came up with the remark on Monday morning while replying a question from the reporters after inaugurating Sree Sree Loknath Mandir Multipurpose Community Hall in Dinajpur district town.

A discussion was also held there.

Terming the border killing as repulsive incident, the Indian envoy said the border security forces of the both countries have to be aware to stop border killings.

Though the Indian government is vigilant to prevent the border killings in future, he commented.

The mandir president Samar Kumer Das presided over the programme while Dinajpur Press Club secretary Subrata Majumder Dollar moderated.

Among others, member of parliament from Dinajpur-1 constituency Manoranjal Shil Gopal, Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Rajshahi Sanjib Kumer Bhatti, and the press club former president Chitta Ghosh spoke.

Border killing has been a contentious bilateral issue between the two neighbours who share a porous 4,100-km border.

Delhi had promised to bring down border killings to zero over the years but the BSF continues to shoot dead Bangladeshis along the border.