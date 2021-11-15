Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted

A Dhaka court on Monday accepted the chargesheet against actor Pori Moni and two others in a drug case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh set December 14 for the charge framing hearing taking the charges into cognisance.

Two other accused are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury.

On October 13, the case was transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive at Pori Moni’s Banani residence on August 4 last and seized huge quantity of foreign-made liquor, liquor bottles and other drugs from there.

Later, a drug case was filed against her with Banani Police Station. A lower court judge placed Pori Moni on a four-day remand on August 5 while another judge on a two-day remand on August 10.

Later on August 13, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondol ordered to send Pori Moni to jail rejecting her bail prayer. At the order of the court, the actor was sent to Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur at about 7:00pm by a prison van from the Dhaka Judge Court area.

Then Pori Moni was taken to custody from the jail on August 19 under a one-day remand for the third time. After the remand was over, Pori Moni was sent to jail again on August 21.

In such a situation, Supreme Court lawyer Syeda Nasrin submitted a petition to the High Court on August 29 on behalf of local human rights organisation Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK) seeking an order challenging the legality of placing Pori Moni on remand again and again undermining the Supreme Court order on bail.

On August 31, a judicial court granted Pori Moni bail. Later, on September 1, she was released from Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail.