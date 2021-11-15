ODI series: Bangladesh Women whitewash Zimbabwe

Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in three-match ODI series after winning the third and final game by seven wickets at Bulawayo.

Earlier, Zimbabwe women won the toss and opted to bat first.

Bangladesh dismissed Zimbabwe for 72 runs 27.2 overs.

Sharne Mayers was the only batter from Zimbabwe to score the highest 39 off 61, hitting four boundaries.

Bangladesh bowler Nahida Akhter, who picked up five wickets in the match, was adjudged both Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Later, Bangladesh reached the winning target with 74-3 in 18.2 overs.

Opener Murshida Khatun scored 39 not out off 48 balls.