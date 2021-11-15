UK reports 39,705 more COVID-19 cases, 47 further deaths

A further 47 deaths have been announced along with 39,705 cases in the latest UK Covid daily figures.

The number of new Covid cases has fallen by eight per cent compared with last Monday when 43,139 cases of the virus were recorded in the Government’s daily figures.

The figures show 47 more people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

This is a 17 per cent fall on last Monday when 57 deaths were announced.

A total of 50,582,504 first doses of Covid vaccine had been delivered in the UK by November 14, the latest Government figures showed on Monday.

This is a rise of 22,938 on the previous day.

Some 46,027,909 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 17,048.

A combined total of 12,8601 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 217,349.