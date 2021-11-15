UK won’t let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue

The UK’s Minister for South Asia, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, speaking at a programme titled “Bangladesh-UK: Partners in Progress’at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday.

The UK’s Minister for South Asia, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, on Monday said here Britain as the permanent member would continue its effort at the UN Security Council (UNSC) to find out a solution of the Rohingya crisis.

“I assure of this, we will not let this matter (Rohingya crisis) drop (at the UNSC),” he said while giving a lecture on ‘Bangladesh-UK: Partners in Progress’ at foreign service academy in Dhaka, BSS reports.

The Rohignya crisis will only be resolved through political response, he said, adding that the UK has been pressing the issue at UNSC ‘regrettably’ without support of some other members.

The UK minister termed the voluntary Rohingya relocation to the island Bhashan Char as the right option and hoped that the UN and Bangladesh would work under a framework in this regards.

He lauded highly Prime Minister Sheikh for her humanitarian gesture to give shelter more than million of forcibly displaced persecuted Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

Lord Ahmed, who is also the UK Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, arrived here for a three-day visit to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee of Independence.

He is expected to meet a number of senior government ministers including the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

During the visit, he will discuss his aspirations for the next fifty years of friendship between the UK and Bangladesh with opportunities for increased trade and investment, closer security cooperation, and UK support to critical climate projects.

In his speech at the foreign service academy today Lord Ahmed announced that the UK would invest around 622 crore taka in support for education in Bangladesh.

The funding will be used for two new programmes which will help ensure disadvantaged girls and young people will have access to a quality education.

The first programme, called ‘Educate the Most Disadvantaged Children’ aims to reach over 360,000 marginalised out-of-school children and support them to gain foundational learning and re-enter formal education.

The second programme, ‘Education Quality Improvement Programme in Bangladesh’, will work alongside the Bangladesh government to improve students’ learning, strengthen the education system’s efficiency and enable adolescent girls to stay and learn in secondary school.

“Increasing access to literacy and skills will bring benefits to children and their families and will drive Bangladesh’s continued economic growth,” Lord Ahmed said.

Later this week Lord Ahmad will represent the UK at the Indian Ocean Rim Association Council of Ministers, as Bangladesh assumes the Chair from UAE. He will also visit Cox’s Bazaar and discuss solutions to support the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Lord Ahmad’s visit follows the recent meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at COP26 in Glasgow, and messages of support for Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee earlier this year from Her Majesty the Queen, His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ahead of his arrival, Lord Ahmad said the relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is founded on a shared history and strong ties.

“I am confident that our partnership will continue to flourish over the next fifty years of British-Bangla Bondhon and beyond,” he said.