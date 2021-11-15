Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more

Independence Award-winning fiction writer Hasan Azizul Haque passed away at his residence in Rajshahi city on Monday night.

He was 83.

The writer breathed his last at about 9.15pm, said Sajjad Bakul, associate professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Rajshahi University.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted novelist Prof Hasan Azizul Haque. The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Hasan Azizul Haque was brought to Dhaka via an air ambulance after falling seriously ill with imbalanced electrolytes and heart disease in August. He returned home a few days later.

In addition to these, he had age-related health issues, heart problems and diabetes.

He was first admitted to National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute. A 16-member medical board was formed for his treatment. Later he was shifted to BSMMU where another medical board of five doctors was formed.

Born in Jabgraam in the Burdwan district of West Bengal in 1939, Hasan Azizul Huq completed his post-graduation from Rajshahi University in 1960. He served as a faculty in the Department of Philosophy of the same University from 1973 till 2004.

Haque received many prestigious awards in his literary career including the Bangla Academy Literary Award (1970), Ekushey Padak (1999), Ananda Puroshkar (2008), Independence Award (2019), Lekhok Shibir Puroshkar and more, for his contribution to Bengali literature.