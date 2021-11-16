Bangladesh, Tanzania keen to work on blue economy, agriculture

Bangladesh and Tanzania have agreed to work with Bangladesh in agriculture, blue economy and other economic sectors through establishing official contacts.

Tanzania has expressed interest to know about the aquaculture, fisheries sectors, shipbuilding industry and horticultural sector of Bangladesh.

They also highlighted the importance of exchange of business delegations to develop their trade and economy.

Tanzanian Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Mashimba Mashauri Ndaki and Minister of Blue Economy and Fisheries Abdullah Hussein Kombo met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma on Monday evening and discussed the ways of broader cooperation.

Both the ministers are visiting Dhaka for participating in the 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers and related meetings.

Dr Momen narrated the development march of Bangladesh to the visiting ministers.

He mentioned that under the visionary leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh had attained remarkable socio-economic development.

Dr Momen thanked the Tanzanian government for supporting Bangladesh Chairship at Indian Ocean Rim Association.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh believes in economic growth and prosperity for all.

He said Bangladesh has attained remarkable success in many areas, including creative economy for which UNESCO has conferred The UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize to Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister hailed Tanzania for their elevation to a middle-income country.

He also said Bangladesh believes in multilateralism.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to cooperate in different sectors of agriculture, including fisheries, livestock and horticulture.

The Foreign Minister also mentioned that under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been able to achieve tremendous success in agriculture and socio-economic areas.

Dr Momen sought cooperation of the Tanzanian government for a solution of the Rohingya crisis.