Covid claims 2 more lives in Bangladesh

Bangladesh recorded two more Covid-linked deaths and reported 213 fresh infections in 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

The daily-case positivity rate slightly dropped to 1.03 per cent from Monday’s 1.32 per cent.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,922 while the country’s caseload mounted to 15,72,501, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent, according to DGHS.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 20, 764 samples, it said.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent with the recovery of 223 more patients during the 24-hour period.