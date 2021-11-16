JS passes Leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition (Privileges) Bill

The Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 was passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

It will replace the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance, 1979, which was promulgated during the military regime.

Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.

According to the Bill, the Leader of the Opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a Minister.

A Deputy Leader of the Opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a Minister of State.