SSF to provide security to Bangabandhu’s family members, bill passed in JS

A Bill was passed in parliament on Tuesday (November 16) to provide physical security to the members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s family and other important persons irrespective of their locations by Special Security Force (SSF).

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, who is also in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office in parliament, proposed to pass the Special Security Force Bill 2021 in parliament. Later, it was passed in voice votes.

Earlier, the Bill was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

The Liberation War Affairs Minister tabled the Bill in parliament on September 3 last.

The proposed law was brought up as the existing law “the Special Security Force Ordinance 1986” was void following a verdict of the higher court.