UK launches global campaign to stop sexual violence in conflict

£18m funding announced to end child marriage in 12 countries including Bangladesh

United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday launched a major global campaign to stop sexual violence against women and girls in conflict around the world.

Speaking at an event for the Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC), the Foreign Secretary, who is also the UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities, announced the campaign to shatter the culture of impunity around the use of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war.

The Foreign Secretary also announced that the UK will host a global conference next year to unite the world in action to prevent sexual violence in conflict, said a press release.

The conference will bring together Foreign Ministers from all over the world in support of the campaign to end impunity for violence against women and girls.

The announcements are the start of a wider move by the Foreign Secretary to ensure women & girls are at the centre of the UK’s foreign policy priorities.

She also declared £18 million of new funding will be allocated to end child marriage through partners UNICEF and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

This funding will benefit women and girls in 12 countries, including Sierra Leone, Uganda, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Yemen.

UK Foreign Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss said, “In conflicts around the world women and girls continue to face horrific sexual violence, with rape repeatedly used as a weapon of war.”

“Women and girls across the world should live without fear of violence, with access to education and employment, and the chance to reach their full potential,” she added.