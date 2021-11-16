UK reports 37,243 new COVID cases, 214 deaths in 24 hrs

A further 214 deaths and 37,243 new daily cases of Covid were recorded in the UK on Tuesday.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have now been 168,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest number of new daily cases is lower than Monday’s figure, at 39,705, but significantly higher than this time last week, at 33,117.

A total of 50,614,550 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by November 15, Government figures show. This is a rise of 32,046 on the previous day.

Some 46,045,964 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 18,055.

A combined total of 13,147,333 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 286,582.

Deaths rose from 47 on Monday to 214 on Tuesday, reaching its highest in the last six days.

Earlier this month, the figure reach its highest daily peak since February with 293 deaths on November 2.

The highest number on a single day was 1,484 on January 19 and the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 2020 during the first wave of coronavirus, according to ONS data.