Covid-19: 6 more die in Bangladesh, another 266 infected

Bangladesh recorded six more Covid-linked deaths and 266 fresh infections in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The daily-case positivity rate increased to 1.35 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.03 per cent.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,934 while the country’s caseload mounted to 15,73,214, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, two were men and the remaining four women.

Dhaka division logged two Covid-related deaths, Sylhet division three while Rajshahi division one on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,648 samples, the DGHS added.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent with the recovery of 257 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On the 45th epidemiological week of pandemic, of the 27 deaths recorded from November 08 to November 14, 11.1 per cent received Covid vaccines while 88.9 per cent did not, the DGHS mentioned.

Comorbidities among Covid patients and deceased declined 11.1 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

So far, 3,37,35,763 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 5,25,07,248 received the first dose as of Tuesday, according to the DGHS.