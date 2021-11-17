Ex-State Minister Afsar Uddin no more

Lawyer Afsar Uddin Ahmed, former State Minister and lawmaker from Gazipur-4 (Kapasia) seat, passed away on Tuesday night due to old age complications.

He was the younger brother of Bangladesh’s first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad.

The first namaz-e-janaza for Afsar Uddin Ahmed will be held on the Dhaka Lawyers Association premises while the second one at Dardaria Government Primary School field in Kapasia near his village home around 4:30pm.

Supreme court Bar’s secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol confirmed.

