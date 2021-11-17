Mirza Abbas admitted to CCU

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has been undergoing treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Abbas felt chest pain at early hours of Wednesday at his Shahjahanpur residence and was taken to the hospital around 1:30am, said the party’s Health Affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said .

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir said the BNP leader is now under the treatment of the Evercare Hospital heart specialist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.

He sought doa for Mirza Abbas on behalf of his family.