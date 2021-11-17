Sourav Ganguly appointed ICC Cricket Council chief

India’s all-powerful cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the chairman of the ICC Cricket Council.

Sourav, affectionately known as ‘Dada’, replaces his former playmate Anil Kumble, who served three separate three-year terms since 2012. Both are former skippers of the national cricket team, reports UNB.

“I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee. His experience as one of the world’s best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward,” ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions,” he added.

Considered one of the best captains in international cricket, 49-year-old Saurav quit international cricket in 2008 but continued playing in the multi-billion-dollar cricketing tournament Indian Premier League for a few more years.

He scored more than 18,500 runs in Tests and one-day internationals. In 2019, Dada was elected as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world’s richest cricketing body.