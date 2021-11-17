Vaccine research among cyber attack targets

Organisations working on Covid vaccine research were one of the main targets of cyber attacks dealt with by UK computer security experts last year.

The National Cyber Security Centre says it handled a record 777 incidents between August 2020 and September 2021.

Its annual review said protecting the health sector became an urgent priority over the period, BBC reported.

The NCSC – part of GCHQ – said one in five incidents were aimed at organisations with links to health.

In one case, it helped the University of Oxford, where the AstraZeneca vaccine was developed, to protect itself against an incident which had the potential to cause significant disruption to the UK’s pandemic response.

The NCSC said in the last year the University of Oxford’s Covid vaccine researchers also faced an attempted attack involving ransonware.

According to the review, the NCSC received more than 5.9 million reports of malicious content from the public. This led to more than 53,000 scams and 96,500 URLs being taken down.