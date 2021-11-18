BNP to observe nationwide mass-hunger strike on Saturday

BNP has announced to observe a mass hunger strike across the country on Saturday (November 20) next demanding release of the party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia along with her advanced treatment.

The party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme while addressing a press conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was re-admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on November 13 after her physical condition seriously deteriorated. She has been kept at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital. Though she was re-admitted to the hospital, nothing has formally be informed about her condition formally to the media.