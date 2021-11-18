Covid kills 5 more, infects 244 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged five more Covid-linked deaths and 244 fresh infections in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The daily-case positivity rate slightly declined to 1.25 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.35 per cent.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,939 while the country’s caseload mounted to 15,73,458, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All the five deceased were men.

Dhaka division logged three Covid-related deaths while Chattogram and Rangpur division logged one death each during the period, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,570 samples, the DGHS added.

Besides, the recovery rate increased to 97.72 per cent with the recovery of 294 more patients during the 24-hour period.

So far, 3,39,95,948 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 5,29,83,555 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the DGHS.

