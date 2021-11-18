Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that she has been again put under house arrest and two of her party workers have also been arrested by the authorities, report UNI and NDTV.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mufti said, “Again under house arrest & PDPs @SAAQQIIB & @Suhail_Bukhari too have been arrested. The pattern of using innocent civilians as human shields & then denying their families the right to a decent burial shows that GOI has plumbed new depths of inhumanity.”

Their narrative right from the start was based on lies to escape accountability. They dont want to be held accountable for their actions & thats why they are muzzling voices that speak up against such injustice & atrocities.

Talking to NDTV, Mehbooba Mufti said: “I am under house arrest. I wanted to go out and once again protest peacefully (against the Hyderpora encounter).”

“They (Narendra Modi government administration) have turned the whole place into a hell hole,” says Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on the Hyderpora encounter.

Mufti also uploaded pictures of the locked main gate of her high security Gupkar house and a security bunker blocking the entrance gate.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter. Two alleged terrorists, including a ‘hybrid terrorist,’ along with an associate, were killed in a joint security operation at Hyderpora area of uptown in Srinagar on Monday night.

According to sources, three bodies were recovered from the encounter site. They were identified as Sameer Tantray, a “terrorist” residing in Tral of Pulwama district; ‘hybrid militant’ Amir from Banihal in Qazigund district; and Altaf, an associate, who was running a cement shop at Hyderpora.