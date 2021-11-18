Youth arrested for raping ex lover in Sylhet

A young man has been sent to jail for raping a woman who was going to get married but had an affair with him.

Jahangir Ahmed (28) was arrested from a hotel in Sylhet with the rape victim on Tuesday afternoon after Kotwali police was informed by Nation emergency helpline 999.

According to police a 22-year-old girl was raped at a residential hotel in Kotwali police station area of Sylhet. She was rescued after a friend of the girl called 999 at the time of the incident.

Kotwali police sub-inspector (SI) Shidul Das said that he rescued the victim from a room in a residential hotel and arrested the accused Jahangir.

On Wednesday, he was sent to jail through the court, the SI added.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sylhet Kotwali Model Police Station Mahammed Ali Mahmud said a woman called 999 on Tuesday afternoon and said her friend was in danger. She said her friend was being raped in a residential hotel in Sylhet. 999 immediately reported the matter to the Kotwali police station and directed to rescue the victim immediately. Upon receiving the news, a team of Kotwali police rescued the victim.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused belong to Lamakazi of Bishwanath upazila of Sylhet. They had a love affair for several years. But the woman was getting married elsewhere. So Jahangir brought her to the hotel and raped her.