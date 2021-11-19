Bangladesh win three medals in Asian Archery

Bangladesh won three medals in the 22nd Teer Asian Archery Championship which concluded at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city’s Banani.

On the last day of the championship, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Hakim Ahmed Rubel and promising archer Diya Siddique secured the silver medal in the recurve mixed team event losing by 1-5 sets to their Korean pair Lee Seungyun and Royoo Su Sung in the final.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the first medal on the second day of the tournament. Bangladesh archers (Nasrin, Beauty Roy and Diya Siddique) beat Vietnam by 5-3 sets to win the bronze medal.

Bangladesh won the second medal on the same day. In the recurve men’s team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ram Krishna Shaha won the bronze by defeating Kazakhstan by 6-2 sets.

Archery has not yet become a very popular sport in Bangladesh. However, the game has already exceeded a long way in the country and it already proofed by participating directly in the Olympics.

Although, the archers of Bangladesh have not won any medal yet in the Olympics, but qualifying to play in the Olympics directly is undoubtedly a great achievement in the country’s sports arena.

Bangladesh could not win any medal in Olympics but ace archer Ruman Sana made the nation proud by winning silver medal as a runner-up in the Archery World Cup and this time Bangladesh also end the medal drought by winning medals for the first time in the Asian Archery.

Considering the opponent teams and its strength, it’ll not be wise to under estimate Asian Championship compared to World Cup because Olympic gold winning Korea is taking part in this tournament. Vietnam and India are also the two powerful teams of this tournament.

Bangladesh first took part in the 13th edition of Asian Archery held in 2003. Bangladesh Archery Federation organized the 2017 edition of the championship in Dhaka, but Bangladesh remained medal less in that

championship. Before that Bangladesh could not win any medal in Asian Championship even though participating eight occasions.

However, the archers finally broke the jinx in the 22nd edition of the championship by winning three medals including one silver and two bronze.