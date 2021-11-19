Child killed as auto-rickshaw hits a truck in Habiganj

A child was killed and another four were injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a truck in Habiganj on Thursday night.

The accident took place on Habiganj-Baniachong street on Thursday night, said Baniachong Police Station OC Md Imran Hossain.

The deceased was identified as Jannat Akter, 2.

Witnesses said Shohag Miah along with his child and wife was going to father-in-law’s house at Shekher Molla village of Baniachong upazila riding on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. The auto-rickshaw hit a truck standing beside the road in Kalardoba area, leaving Jannat dead on the spot and four other seriously injured.

Later,the injured were rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.