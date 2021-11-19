Deal signed to purchase two Russian helicopters for Bangladesh Police

A deal has been signed to purchase two Mi-171A2 Russian helicopters for Bangladesh Police in order to further strengthen the capacity of this law enforcement agency.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed and JSC Russian Helicopter’s director general Andrey Boginsky signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides virtually on Friday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy and other higher officials were present during the signing ceremony held at Police Headquarters in the capital.