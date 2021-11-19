Gazipur city mayor Jahangir Alam expelled from Awami League

Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) mayor and Gazipur City Awami League general secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam has finally been expelled for life from the ruling Awami League.

Jahangir, who was show-caused earlier by the party, has been expelled for his alleged controversial remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a number of martyred freedom fighters at a programme back in September this year and the video of it then went viral on social media.

Apart from expelling him, his primary membership of the party was also cancelled.

Besides, directive has been given to take legal action against him.

The decision to expel Jahangir Alam for life from the party was taken at a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee (CWC) held at Ganabhaban on Friday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Members of the Awami League CWC were present at the meeting.

Earlier, Gazipur city Mayor Jahangir termed the video’s content ‘false and fabricated’.

In another video statement, he also said his rivals released the video by editing its content on social media to make him and his party’s position ‘questionable’.