South African Minister Pandor calls on FM Momen

Visiting South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor has underlined the importance of continuing cooperation between South Africa and Bangladesh and the two countries in trade, economic and other identified areas.

The South African Minister said this while apprising Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen about the economic development of South Africa and its comparative advantage on many areas.

South African Minister Pandor called on Foreign Minister Momen at State Guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Thursday.

She paid a bilateral visit to Bangladesh after her engagements at IORA 21st Council of Ministers meetings in Dhaka. Pandor was accompanied by high officials of South African Foreign Ministry and the South African High Commissioner in India.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen informed the South African Foreign Minister about the celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of our independence in Bangladesh.

He briefed her about the development march of Bangladesh under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the huge socio-economic progress achieved by Bangladesh during the last decade.

Both sides discussed important issues of mutual interest and cooperation. Momen proposed that there may be cooperation between both sides in different areas of mutual interest including agriculture and blue economy.

He underlined the importance of high level visits and exchange of business delegations between the two countries.

Pandor expressed huge satisfaction on the warm welcomed extended to her and the visiting South African delegation. Both sides agreed that there would be visit of business delegation from Bangladesh to South Africa and vice versa.

The Bangladesh and South African sides also discussed on celebrating the Silver Jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a befitting manner. It was decided that the Bangladesh High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with the South African Foreign Ministry would organise seminars and trade shows manifesting the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Momen requested South African government to establish a diplomatic representation in Dhaka in order to facilitate consular and other cooperation. He particularly sought continued cooperation of South Africa in Rohingya repatriation issue and sought support of the government of South Africa at IMO and other Bangladesh candidature.

Earlier, the South African Foreign Minister visited Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum on Thursday morning (Nov 18) accompanied by officials of South African Foreign Ministry and South African High Commissioner in India to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The South African Foreign Minister Pandor was received by Bir Prateek Lieutenant Col. (Retd.) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir and the officials of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present during the visit to the Memorial Museum.

She was briefed about the life and glorious historical role of the Father of the Nation in the national history of Bangladesh and his supreme sacrifice. Dr.Pandor laid a flower wreath to pay tribute to the memories Bangabandhu.

She visited the different corners of the museum accompanied by Bir Prateek Lieutenant Col. (Retd) Sajjad Zahir and officials of the Museum, who briefed her about Bangabandhu’s life and struggle and the heinous incident of 15th August, 1975.

At the end of the visit at the museum, Pandor signed the visitors’ book. She recognized the unparallel dedication and sacrifices of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also highlighted the values and ideals of the Father of the Nation. She termed both Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and President Mandela as great visionary leaders for the humanity.

Earlier, the South African Minister also visited Joyeeta Foundation office and their retail outlet in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on November 17 evening.

The Foundation is providing infrastructural, physical and technical support to the women entrepreneurs with a view to equipping them with capacities for income generation. During the visit she was accompanied by the delegation of the Foreign Ministry officials of South Africa.

