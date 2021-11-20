Armed Forces Day Sunday

The Armed Forces Day will be celebrated through various programmes tomorrow amid festivity and enthusiasm, marking the establishment of army, navy and air force during the 1971 Liberation War.

The day’s programme will begin with offering of special prayers after Fajr prayers at all mosques in all the cantonments and naval and air force bases throughout the country on the day, seeking divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation and progress of the armed forces, said an ISPR press release.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

Marking the day, the President and the Prime Minister will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban (the Eternal Flame) at Dhaka Cantonment tomorrow morning, paying homage to the martyred armed forces’ members who laid down their lives in the Liberation War in 1971.

Later, Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban on behalf of their respective forces.

On the occasion, chiefs of the three services will pay courtesy call on the President at the Bangabhaban and Prime Minster at Armed Forces Division on the day.

The Prime Minister will accord reception to family members of the Bir Shreshthas and selected number of gallantry award winning 1971 veterans and their families through TVC at Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will distribute peace award for 2020-21 among five army, two navy and one air force personnel.

A reception programmed will be hosted on behalf of the premier at Senakunja in the cantonment at 4pm tomorrow. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the function through TVC.

The Jatiya Sangsad speaker, chief justice, former presidents, leader of the opposition in parliament, former chief advisors, ministers and the people with the rank of minister, state ministers and the people with the rank of state minister, deputy speaker, foreign envoys in Bangladesh, chiefs of international organizations, chief election commissioner, election commissioners, judges, cabinet secretary, principal secretary, lawmakers (Dhaka), former military officials, former chiefs of the three services, Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak winning people in 2021, journalists, educationists, political leaders and dignitaries, family members of all Bir Shresthos, gallantry award winning officials, who lived in Dhaka during and after the Liberation War, and their family members, high civil officials and serving and former officials of three services will join the reception.

The state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) will live telecast the function.

Marking the Armed Forces Day, navy chief and air force chief will accord reception to gallantry award winning freedom fighters from their respective forces and their family members on the day.

Besides, the army chief will accord similar reception to gallantry award winning freedom fighters from Bangladesh Army and their family members on November 23.

Receptions also will be accorded at cantonment or base at Barishal, Cox’s Bazar, Bogura, Sylhet, Ghatail, Chattogram, Jashore, Rangpur and Khulna under the regional headquarters.

Various programmes have also been chalked out at different army garrisons, naval ships, installations and bases of the air force across the country outside Dhaka.

Bangladesh Navy will keep its ships open for all from 2 pm until the sun sets at different naval berths, rocket ghats and BIWTA ghats in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal and Chandpur to visit on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day tomorrow.

A ‘Bishesh Anirban’ programme illustrating the significance of the day will be telecast by BTV today after the news of 8 pm while the programme would be telecast by other television channels gradually.

Bangladesh Betar will broadcast a programme “Bishesh Durber” tomorrow at 7.30 pm. National dailies will publish special supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

The educational institutions run by armed forces organized online based essay and painting competitions marking the Armed Forces Day.