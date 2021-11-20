Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 178 Covid-19 cases while no Covid-19 death was reported during the same period.

The country reported 1.18 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 15,107 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 129 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,946 people and infected 15,73,889 so far, the statement added. The recovery count rose to 15,38,006 after another 190 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.72 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

As of November 19, among the total 27,946 fatalities, 12,193 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,674 in Chattogram, 2,049 in Rajshahi, 3,604 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,270 in Sylhet, 1,366 in Rangpur and 844 in Mymensingh divisions.