BICM inaugurates 2 day training session on civil service innovation in Habiganj

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) inaugurated a 2-day training session on innovation in civil service held in Habiganj.

Secretary at the Department of Financial Institutions Sheikh Saleem Ullah inaugurated the program as chief guest, said a press release on Saturday.

After inaugurating the program, Sheikh Salim Ullah handed over the prizes and certificates to the winners of the Innovation Award for the financial year 2020-2021 of the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market.

The winners of the Institute’s Innovation Award are Khaleda Jasmine, Uday Shubh Rahman and Saiful Islam.

During the program, Saleem Ullah said that the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) can play an important in training manpower required for the development of the Capital Market.

Salim Ullah said, “Online education was popular during the pandemic period, but in-person training was more effective in practice.”

At that time he emphasised on promoting innovative practices in administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Prof Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said that Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is working for the development of the capital market.

At the same time, he said, banks giving more long term loans is a reason behind the increasing the number of default loans and a rich capital market can reduce the pressures on banks in this regard.

ABM Ruhul Azad, Additional Secretary, Financial Institutions, said the public service needs to be made more citizen-friendly so that it saves time, cost and expenses of the citizen receiving it.

Additional Secretary and Chief Innovation Officer, Department of Financial Institutions Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, said, “Innovation is not limited to IT and technology. Innovation ideas can come from many common things around which can make people’s lives easier.”