BNP starts nationwide hunger strike

BNP’s seven-hour mass hunger strike across the country began on Saturday morning to press home its demand for sending critically ill Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment.

The programme started from 9am in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office in the capital and will continue till 4pm.

The leaders and activists gathered at the venue with small processions at 8am to join the hunger strike programme.

Following the programme, vehicular movement in one side of the road remained suspended.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir formally inaugurated the programme. He urged all to observe the programme in a peaceful manner with due respect maintaining discipline.

Some other party leaders, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, are also taking part in the protest programme.

The 76-year-old former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney ailments, lungs and eye problems.

She was re-admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on November 13 after her physical condition seriously deteriorated. Since then she has been undergoing treatment at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital under the supervision of a medical board led by cardiologist Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.

Her family filed a petition to allow her to travel abroad for treatment, but the government said that she must return to jail first to apply for permission.