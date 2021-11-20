UK records 40,941 COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths

The UK has reported 40,941 new COVID cases and a further 150 deaths in the latest 24-hour period.

The number of cases is a small drop on Friday’s figures, when 44,242 were recorded.

The total number of COVID deaths in the UK since the start of the pandemic now stands at 143,866.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 168,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

On Thursday, the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) released data showing a spike in COVID cases among school children in England – with 722.9 cases recorded per 100,000 pupils aged five to nine in the week up to 14 November, up from 484.5.

The rate for 10 to 19-year-olds was 694.2, up from 571.7 per 100,000, with the figures likely to reflect pupils returning to school after half-term, according to the HSA.

Cases across people aged 20 to 59 had increased, although the increase was smaller.