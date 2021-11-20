Young generation to forge greater Bangladesh-Japan cultural ties: Envoy

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has expressed his hope that the young generation will forge a greater Bangladesh-Japan cultural relationship as the two countries will celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.

Ambassador Naoki took part in the cosplay competition as a judge and interacted with many anime fans. He thanked the AnimeCon Dhaka team for organizing this year’s event.

The Embassy of Japan in Dhaka, for the first time, took part in the AnimeCon Dhaka 2021, held at the Tokyo Square Convention Center on Friday.

In cooperation with acclaimed Studio Ghibli, the Embassy screened “My Neighbour Totoro” at the event, said the Embassy on Saturday, mentioning that many young anime fans enjoyed the movie.

This year’s event showcased Anime music, Karaoke performance, dance, cosplay, and anime music band performance. Around 1,500 people have attended this year’s event.