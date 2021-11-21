Armed Forces Day: Three services’ chiefs call on President

Chiefs of army, naval and air staff on Sunday called on President Abdul Hamid on the occasion of Armed Forces Day at Bangabhaban.

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan met President Hamid, who is also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, at noon.

During the meeting, the president discussed various issues related to the military, his press secretary Joynal Abedin said.

President also expressed satisfaction over their activities and hoped that the new generation would be able to know about the contribution of the Armed Forces in the liberation war of the country through this.

On the occasion of the day, the President extended greetings and congratulations to the members of the Armed Forces.

Earlier in the morning, President Hamid paid tributes to the martyred members of Bangladesh Armed Forces in Dhaka Cantonment.

On this day during the Liberation War, Bangladesh Armed Forces — comprising the army, navy and air force — came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

Since independence, this day has been observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.

He paid the homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment this morning and stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of respect to memories of the martyrs of 1971 Liberation War.

Later, a smartly turned out contingent of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force presented a salute on the occasion. President Hamid also signed the visitors’ book there.

Earlier, on his arrival at Shikha Anirban, chiefs of the three services and the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division received the President.