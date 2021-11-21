Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda’s condition

There has been little improvement in the condition of Khaleda Zia, who is currently receiving treatment at the Critical Care Unit, or CCU, at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.

Doctors have the BNP chief under intensive monitoring and she is only allowed soft food.

The former prime minister is physically very weak and spends most of the day in bed.

Her daughter-in-law Syeda Sharmila Rahman, the wife of her youngest son Arafat Rahman, is constantly at her side, reports bdnews24.com.

This information was provided by the BNP chairperson’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, who was at the hospital in Bashundhara on Sunday morning.

“Madam’s condition is as it was before,” he said. “There hasn’t been much change. We can’t say there has been improvement, or that she is stable. To put it briefly, she is still in critical condition. Doctors are monitoring her closely. The different parameters are fluctuating and doctors are taking appropriate action when changes occur.”

“But, with her condition as it is now, it is essential for her to receive treatment at an advanced centre as soon as possible to properly address her multiple diseases. The medical board at Evercare Hospital and the US and UK specialists who are communicating with them online are all concerned. All of them are saying that she must go abroad.”

Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Eskander has recently made a fifth petition to the government to allow the BNP chief to go overseas for treatment.

Asked about recent media reports that Khaleda Zia was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver, Dr Zahid said: “That report is incorrect. Madam is suffering from liver, kidney and heart complications. She is also diabetic.”

“I do not know where the media heard that she had cirrhosis of the liver.”

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time.

On Nov 13, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital. She was taken to the Critical Care Unit soon afterwards.

She is currently under the care of Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, a heart specialist at Evercare Hospital. A 10-member medical board has been formed to oversee her care.

Khaleda Zia was imprisoned for two years after her sentencing in the Zia Orphanage Trust case on Feb 8, 2109. Then, on Mar 25 last year, her sentence was suspended by executive order and she was freed on the condition that she would remain in the country.

She has been admitted to Evercare Hospital three times since her release from prison.

