Indefinite transport strike in Sylhet div from Monday

Transport workers enforced an indefinite strike in Sylhet division from Monday to press home their five-point demand.

Abu Sarker, acting president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation’s Sylhet divisional committee, came up with the announcement on Sunday.

He said all modes of transport, including bus and truck, will be kept off from 6am on Monday till the demands are met.

During the strike, no long-route public transport will be allowed to enter or leave Sylhet.

“We have submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner on November 9 in this regard. But the administration did not take any step over the issue. For this, we will go for our pre-schedule movement,” Abu Sarker said.

The demands include: dropping cases against district bus and minibus transport workers, no toll on bridges whose toll collection period is over, arranging parking for lighter vehicles like car, microbuses, human haulers and auto-rickshaws at different places including Chouhatta, holding the triennial election of Sylhet’s District Auto-tempo and Auto-rickshaw Workers Federation properly.