Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks on Sunday witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.15 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 7,085.67. Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 11.10 points to finish at 2,683.84 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 5.06 points to close at 1,475.27.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also increased to Taka 17,862.72 million which was Taka 14,610.36 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 359 issues traded, 227 closed lower, 117 higher and 15 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by IFIC, One Bank Limited, FIRSTSBANK and NRBC Bank.

ACMEPL was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while ACI was the worst loser, losing 11.44 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 3.82 points to close at 20,719.30 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shedding 1.50 points to close at 12,461.31.

Of the issues traded, 175 declined, 95 advanced and eight remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 3.43 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 71.85 crore.