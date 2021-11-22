3 killed as microbus hits stationary truck in Sunamganj

Three people were killed as a microbus hit a stationary truck at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Ujwal Chandra, 12, son of Kajol Chandra, and his brother Kanak Chandra, 9, and Khokon Das. They all were residents of Mollargaon village under Jagannathpur upazila in the district.

Shantiganj Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Muqtadir said a microbus rammed into a standing truck in Dabor-Sichni area at about 8:00pm, leaving several passengers of microbus injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to MAG Sylhet Medical College Hospital where the on-duty declared three of them dead, he added.