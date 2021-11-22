Bangladesh reports 2 more deaths from Covid

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths along with 264 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

On Sunday, the country logged seven Covid-linked deaths with 199 cases while zero on Saturday with 178 cases.

With this, the daily case positivity rate rose to 1.42 per cent today from Sunday’s 1.16 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Today’s both the deceased were women, aged between 41 and 50. They were residents of Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Of the 31 deaths recorded from November 15 to November, 21, 9.7 per cent received Covid vaccines while 90.3 per cent did not, the DGHS mentioned.

Comorbidities among Covid patients and deceased declined 11.14 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,955 while the caseload mounted to 1,574,352.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 18,614 samples, the DGHS added.

Besides, the recovery rate increased slightly to 97.73 per cent, the highest so far, with the recovery of 339 more patients during the 24-hour period.

So far, 34,863,159 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 54,783,648 received the first dose as of Sunday, according to the DGHS.