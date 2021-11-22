BNP holding rally in Press Club

BNP is holding rally in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital as per their countrywide pre-schedule programme demanding the immediate release of ‘critically’ ill Khaleda Zia for better treatment abroad.

The rally started at 10am.

The party men gathered there with small processions chanting slogans from different parts around 8am.

Dhaka Metropolitan South and North BNP organised the programme.

As the BNP men blocked the road, vehicular movement on the street in front of the Press Club suspended.

Earlier on Saturday, the BNP observed seven-hour hunger strike for the same issue.

Khaleda Zia, a 76-year-old former Prime Minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on November 13, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief’s physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said Khaleda needs advanced treatment abroad immediately as she is also suffering from critical cardiac, kidney problems while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda’s younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

However, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia’s appeal if she makes a fresh petition after returning to jail.