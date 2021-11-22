Commuters suffer as transport strike underway in Sylhet

An indefinite transport strike, enforced by the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation (BRTWF), is underway in Sylhet division on Monday.

The organisation called the strike on Sunday to press for their five-point demand.

All modes of public transport, including buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and freight trucks remained stay off the roads in Sylhet from 6 am causing huge sufferings to commuters, especially the students and office-goers.

Their demands are: Sylhet Regional Auto-tempo and Auto Rickshaw Driver Workers’ Alliance must complete its triennial election and refund of cash collected as nomination fee as well as suspending the Deputy Director of Sylhet Regional Labor Department, withdrawal of the case filed against leaders of Sylhet District Bus, Minibus Coach-Microbus Workers Union; an end to the harassment of drivers by traffic and highway police in Sylhet; stopping toll collection on damaged bridges and ensuring parking facility for small vehicles.