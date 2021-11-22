London Bangla Press Club organises Freedom Fifty at Queen Mary London

Discussions on the role of British media in 71, press freedom in Bangladesh, challenges and achievements in last 50 years

By Rashed Belal:

The lifestyles of people of Bangladesh has improved a lot. The country has advanced in so many sectors. However, challenges remain in corruption, democracy, independence, public media, human rights and in many other areas. Speakers at the special event marking the 50 years of independence of Bangladesh were addressing these issues in their speech. The event was organised by the London Bangla Press club. The event held discussions on the role of British media in 1971, press freedom in Bangladesh and achievements and challenges in the last 50 years.

Veteran BBC journalist Udoy Shankar Das portrayed independence in a discussion focusing on the role of public media in the last 50 years.

E South Asia Editor Bulbul Hasan presented the “War of Independence: Role of Media in the UK”.

Head of Programme of Channel S Farhan Masud Khan presented “Fifty Year: Achievement and challenge.

Addressing the press freedom, veteran journalist Udoy Shankar das said that we all struggled to achieve the independence of media in free Bangladesh. The public media now are facing even more challenges. During the time of dictatorship, the media was controlled severely. He also mentioned the answer to limiting press freedom is more active journalism. Journalists must keep up with their work no matter what sorts of problems and challenges they face.

In his video and paper documents, Bulbul Hasan mentioned that British media has played a hugley significant role to achieve the backing of the world in supporting the freedom fight of Bangladesh.

Farhan Masud Khan emphasised that Bangladesh has made tremendous advancements in GDP, per capita income, foreign currency reserve and general education. However, challenges remain in confronting corruption, securing effective education and institutionalisation of democracy which are still the obstacles toward the advancements of the country.

London Bangla Press Club Secretary Muhammed Jubair conducted the meeting where Club President Emdadul Haque Chowdhury delivered the initial speech. Vice-President Tareq Chowdhury addressed the audience with a closing speech. Club Treasure A S M Masum was also present at the event. Tower Hamlets Arts Officer Kaji Ruksana Begum managed the whole event.

Tower Hamlets Season of Bangla Drama Project was the partner organisation of this golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh. A long table discussion also took place around the end of the event. Ten of the guests took part in a discussion addressing the press freedom and challenges of journalism which was hosted by the Club President. Guest who took part in the discussion included former Editor of Asian News Badrul Hasan, Shamsul Alam Liton of Weekly Surma, Chief Editor of Weekly Potrika Belal Ahmed, Special representative of Jamuna TV Mahfuj Mishu, IT Secretary of LBPC Saleh Ahmed and Executive Member Najmul Islam.

The event started with playing the national anthem of Bangladesh. Executive Members of LBPC Rupi Amin, menbers Mostofa Kamal Milon and Pappu took part in cultural programmes during the discussion intervals.