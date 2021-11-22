Maldives Vice President in Dhaka

Faisal Naseem, Vice President of the Republic of Maldives, arrived here on Monday on a 3-day official visit to take forward the bilateral relations and discuss potential areas of cooperation.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received the Maldivian Vice President upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning, said a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cooperation in the areas of health, education, manpower export will be discussed during his visit apart from other bilateral issues.

The Vice President is likely to meet President Abdul Hamid during his visit.

He is likely to have meetings with a number of ministers including Education Minister Dipu Moni.

Faisal Naseem was sworn into office on November 17, 2018 for a 5-year term.

Earlier, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited Bangladesh in March and joined Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations and Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee of independence.

