Tigers clean-swept despite Mahmudullah’s late flourish

Bangladesh needed to defend only eight runs in the final over to prevent Pakistan from a clean-sweep of the three-match T20I series on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Captain Mahmudullah Riayd conceded no run in the first three balls and scalped two wickets as well, but in the end, the Tigers failed to prevail and avoid a clean-sweep.

Off the fourth ball of the last over, Iftikhar Ahmed smashed a six before falling apart in the next ball, and Pakistan’s target came down to two runs of the last ball. Mohammad Nawaz smashed the last ball through the extra-cover area to end the series at 3-0, UNB reports.

Captain Mahmudullah bagged three wickets in the last over conceding 10 runs. His late flourish brought some life in yet another low-scoring affair at the Mirpur wickets, but that was not enough for the Tigers.

To chase down a moderate target of 125, Pakistan top-order put up 104 runs on the board and it was a matter of time for Pakistan to pull up the match.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scored 32 in the first wicket stand. Babar fell prey to Bangladesh’s only leg spinner Aminul Islam for 19 while Rizwan scored 40. Number three Haider Ali posted 45.

In the last four overs, Pakistan needed 26 runs and that later came down to 8 in the last over that Bangladesh failed to defend.

Earlier, with another poor batting display, Bangladesh posted a moderate total of 124 for seven in 20 overs.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Mohammad Naim guided the hosts scoring 47 off 50 balls. Along with him, Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain also did well scoring 22 and 20 respectively.

The hosts’ batters were missing the x-factor in their batting once again. Both Afif and Shamim got a good start but failed to capitalize on it.

Mohammad Wasim and Usman Qadir scalped two wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan won both of the first two matches quite easily. Bangladesh failed to pose any quality resistance in both games.

Both teams will lock horns in a two-Test series beginning on November 26 in Chattogram, and the second Test will be played in Dhaka from December 4.