Bangladesh logs 3 more deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh logged three more Covid-linked deaths along with 284 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the country logged two Covid-linked deaths with 264 cases.

With this, the daily case positivity rate rose to 1.45 per cent today from Monday’s 1.42 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,958 while the caseload mounted to 1,574,636.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,568 samples, the DGHS added.