Bangladesh women beat USA by 269 runs

Bangladesh women beat the debutants United States women by 269 runs at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2021 in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Coming into game after a stunning final over win over Pakistan, Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter got Bangladesh off to a quick start, stringing a run-a-ball 96 run partnership. Khatun fell three runs short of a fifty but captain Nigar Sultana’s 26-ball 33 ensured Bangladesh don’t lose momentum after the wicket.

Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter then put on 137 runs for the third wicket, during the course of which the latter brought up her century in 117 balls.

USA picked up three wickets in quick succession, with Moksha Chaudhary accounting for two of those but Akhter and Lata Mondal finished strong for Bangladesh to take them to 322/5.

USA’s chase of 323 got off to a poor start, with opener Mahika Kandanala run out in the second over and were soon three down inside the Powerplay. Rumana Ahmed picked up the wickets skipper Sindhu Sriharsha and Shebani Bhaskar while Khatun dismissed Isani Vaghela as USA found themselves stuttering at 26/6.

Tara Norris’ knock of 16, which was one of the two double-digit scores in the USA’s innings, only delayed the inevitable. Once she fell, the USA were bundled out for 53, giving Bangladesh their second win of the tournament by a massive margin of 269 runs.