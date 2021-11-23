Bidya Sinha Mim signs contract of a new movie

Dhallywood actress Bidya Sinha Mim has recently signed a contract for a new movie. The name of the movie is ‘Pathe Holo Dekha’. Who will pair up with her in the movie is yet to be finalized.

It is learned that Mim signed the contract for the movie on Saturday.

When asked about the movie, Mim said, “My character’s name in the movie ‘Pathe Holo Dekha’ is Prarthana. I really like the character most. The story is also of sweet love. Hopefully that will be a good experience for me.”

Abu Raihan Jewel will direct the film based on the story and screenplay of Zakaria Shaukhin.