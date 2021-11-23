Dhaka-Malé fully committed to further strengthening ties

Bangladesh and Maldives emphasised the importance of further deepening the bilateral relations.

AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, called on Vice President of Maldives Faisal Naseem who arrived at Dhaka on Monday for a three-day official visit from 22-24 November.

Both the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, discussed ways and means for further strengthening cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Momen stated that Bangladesh attaches high importance to Maldives which are rooted in shared religion, culture and values.

He recalled that the state visit of President of Maldives on the occasion of Birth Centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh on 17-19 March 2021 had contributed to advancing Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral relations to a great extent.

He thanked the Government of Maldives through Vice President for the gift of 2,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines for the people of Bangladesh.

Both the leaders agreed to work for establishing direct shipping line between Chattogram and Malé and enhancing bilateral trade.

Momen assured Vice President to extend necessary assistance in providing Medical Education, training and skill development in various areas in Maldives.

He stated that Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Maldives are diligently contributing to the host economy.

Maldives side expressed keen interest to recruit specialized professionals and medical doctors from Bangladesh.

The Vice President of Maldives is accompanied by among others, two Cabinet Ministers and Foreign Secretary of Maldives.

On Bangladesh side, Foreign Minister was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier in the day, Faisal paid tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Dhanmondi, Dhaka with floral wreath.

He is expected to meet few Cabinet Ministers and President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh during the visit.