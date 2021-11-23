Three get life imprisonment for killing man

A court in Gopalganj on Tuesday convicted three persons and sentenced them to life term imprisonment in absentia for killing a man in 2003.

The lifers are Md Tota Munshi, Lebu Sheikh, and Md Badshah Sheikh.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

However, the court acquitted five other accused as charges against them were not proved.

According to the prosecution, Sona Mia of Kashiani upazila was hacked to death by miscreants in February, 2003

Later, a murder case was filed with Kashiani Police Station accusing eight persons.

After examining records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict, additional public prosecutor Md Shahiduzzaman Khan confirmed.

