UK reports 42,484 COVID-19 cases, 165 deaths

The UK recorded 42,484 Covid cases and 165 deaths on Tuesday, according to the latest figures.

It marks a significant rise on the 45 fatalities recorded on Monday, though cases have fallen from 44,917.

Infections have increased 14 per cent in a week, though fatalities are down 30 per cent.

The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 9,932,408 while fatalities have reached 144,137.

Meanwhile, a total of 308,166 Britons received a third vaccine dose on Monday, bringing the total to 15,639,477.

It comes as the boss of AstraZeneca suggested that the UK’s mass use of their Covid-19 vaccine among older people might be one of the reasons the nation is not seeing as many hospital admissions as other European countries.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said the UK had a big peak of infections but “not so many hospitalisations relative to Europe”.

Mr Soriot said that both the antibody response and the T cell response were important factors in the body’s immune response to a virus.

He added: “In the UK, this vaccine was used to vaccinate older people. Whereas in Europe initially people thought the vaccine doesn’t work in older (people)…”

“T cells do matter and in particular as it relates to the durability of the response, especially in older people.”

New estimates from the Office for National Statistics and the Covid Infection Survey show that over nine in 10 adults across the UK have antibodies.

Elsewhere, the situation across Europe continues to deteriorate as the World Health Organisation warned the continent is likely to experience more than two million deaths by March.

The WHO said the European region remains “in the firm grip” of the coronavirus pandemic, with reported daily deaths rising to almost 4,200 a day – double the 2,100 deaths a day at the end of September.

According to WHO, the three main factors driving the high cases in Europe are the spread of the Delta variant, which is highly transmissible; people being unvaccinated and waning immunity; and the easing of restrictions in many countries.