20-km tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway following blockade by RMG workers

Workers of a readymade garment (RMG) factory blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Chandia upazila in Cumilla district on Wednesday morning demanding their due salaries.

The blockade caused a 20-km tailback on both sides of the highway. Hundreds of public and goods-laden transports are seen got stuck on the road.

The employees of ‘Denim’ in Harikhola area started demonstration at about 9:00am blocking the road as the authorities sought more times to pay the unpaid salaries.

The agitating workers said their three months’ salaries remain unpaid.

“We are passing days with great misery as we did not get salaries for the last two months,” said a worker wishing anonymity.

Regarding the matter, Eliotganj Highway Police Station officer in-charge Ziaul Haque said the workers took position on the road demanding their due salaries.

The law enforcers are trying to bring the situation under control by discussing with all concerned– the factory authorities and the employees, he added.